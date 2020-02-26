PENN, Trevor George:

25.5.1954 - 26.2.2019

I'm sending a dove to heaven

With a parcel on it's wings

Be careful when you open it

It's full of beautiful things.

Inside are a million kisses

Wrapped up in a million hugs

To say how much we miss you

And to send you all our love.

We hold you close within our hearts

And there you will remain,

To walk with us throughout our lives

Until we see you again.

Forever loved and missed, and never forgotten.

- From your loving wife, children and grandchildren.



