PENN, Trevor George:
25.5.1954 - 26.2.2019
I'm sending a dove to heaven
With a parcel on it's wings
Be careful when you open it
It's full of beautiful things.
Inside are a million kisses
Wrapped up in a million hugs
To say how much we miss you
And to send you all our love.
We hold you close within our hearts
And there you will remain,
To walk with us throughout our lives
Until we see you again.
Forever loved and missed, and never forgotten.
- From your loving wife, children and grandchildren.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 26, 2020