Trevor MALLOCH

Guest Book
  • "Dear Karen , Sad to hear your Dad passing. This is a..."
    - Janice Gordon-Malloch
  • "Please pass my condolences to the family. Tony Naughton"
Death Notice

MALLOCH,
Trevor Stuart: QSM
It is with great sadness the Malloch family announce the passing of Trevor Stuart Malloch QSM at the age of 91. Trevor passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday 2 November 2020 at Ranfurly Village, Fielding. Trevor led a distinguished life representing New Zealand in cricket and playing and leading national level cricket and golf. Trevor was the loving father of Karen and Tony. A memorial will be held at the Manawatu Golf Club once international borders with Australia open to allow for family to attend.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.