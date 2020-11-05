MALLOCH,
Trevor Stuart: QSM
It is with great sadness the Malloch family announce the passing of Trevor Stuart Malloch QSM at the age of 91. Trevor passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday 2 November 2020 at Ranfurly Village, Fielding. Trevor led a distinguished life representing New Zealand in cricket and playing and leading national level cricket and golf. Trevor was the loving father of Karen and Tony. A memorial will be held at the Manawatu Golf Club once international borders with Australia open to allow for family to attend.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 5, 2020