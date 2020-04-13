Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor BEECH. View Sign Death Notice



Reg. NZ4345 AB Radar Unit RNZN WWII. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 9 April 2020 at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding; 2 months short of his 100th birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Beatrice, father and father-in-law of John and Adrienne. Loved uncle of Clive and Jenny Harding, Nicolette and Richard Darlow, and Paul and Gael Jackson. Treasured Grandad of Michael, Adam, Nicholas and Jordan. Brother of Agnes, Una and Hazel (all deceased). All messages to the Beech family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. A private farewell will be held for Trevor on Thursday 16 April 2020 followed by interment at Feilding Cemetery.



NZIFH



BEECH, Trevor John:Reg. NZ4345 AB Radar Unit RNZN WWII. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 9 April 2020 at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding; 2 months short of his 100th birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Beatrice, father and father-in-law of John and Adrienne. Loved uncle of Clive and Jenny Harding, Nicolette and Richard Darlow, and Paul and Gael Jackson. Treasured Grandad of Michael, Adam, Nicholas and Jordan. Brother of Agnes, Una and Hazel (all deceased). All messages to the Beech family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. A private farewell will be held for Trevor on Thursday 16 April 2020 followed by interment at Feilding Cemetery.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers