ADAMSON,
Trevor Norman (Trev):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 11 October 2020, aged 71 years. Much loved Dad of Shane, Andrea, Casey, Natasha (deceased), Corey, and Kieran. A dearly loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. Loved brother of Joy, Jim, and the late Peter. Messages to the Adamson family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A service for Trev will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 16 October 2020, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 13, 2020