BURROWES, Tracy Annette:
On Monday 2nd November 2020 at Palmerston North. Dearly loved daughter of the late Thelma and Bert Burrowes. Loved sister of David and Julie, Janet, Peter and Linda, Margaret and Richard, Kathryn and Mike, Lynette and Richard, Robert and Rachel, Mark and Noelene, Mathew (deceased). Loved mother of Natasha and grandmother to 5. Much loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Tracy will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main St, Palmerston North, on Friday 27th November 2020 at 11.30am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 11, 2020