Tracy BURROWES

Guest Book
  • "Tracy it has been a privilege to support you over the last..."
    - Sandra Mason
  • "Love you forever"
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

BURROWES, Tracy Annette:
On Monday 2nd November 2020 at Palmerston North. Dearly loved daughter of the late Thelma and Bert Burrowes. Loved sister of David and Julie, Janet, Peter and Linda, Margaret and Richard, Kathryn and Mike, Lynette and Richard, Robert and Rachel, Mark and Noelene, Mathew (deceased). Loved mother of Natasha and grandmother to 5. Much loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Tracy will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main St, Palmerston North, on Friday 27th November 2020 at 11.30am.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.