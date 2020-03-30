ADAMS, Tony James:
Aged 62 years. Passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Dearly loved husband of Karen, together for 38 1/2 years. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Sara-Jane, Karl, Luke and Courtney. Adored Grandad of Kayla, Curtis and Beany. A son, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin and friend of many. Due to our current restrictions, a private farewell will be held today. At a later date a Hangi and Party will be held to celebrate Tony's life, we will be in touch.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 30, 2020