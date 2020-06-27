DAVIS WAHO, Toni James:
Hikohiko te uira
Papã te whatitiri
Riporipo ngã wai
Aue te mamae e!
Kauria ngã wai o Te Tokiãhuru
Mã atu rã ki Te Turi o Murimotu
Ki te keo, ki Paretetaitonga
Ki ngã rãrangi mãtua o te põ
Tragically taken by the waters of his ancestral river, in Karioi, on Wednesday 24th June 2020, aged 59 years. Son of Margaret Matiu and Edward Davis (Waho). Brother of Keri, Rick, and Mark in Australia. Father of Hinurewa Poutu, and Peehi Waho, and koko of Kala'iakawainui, Kaahuarau, and Kükuluokahonua in O'ahu, Hawai'i. Toni is lying in-state at Tirorangi Marae, Whangaehu Valley Rd, Karioi. A Funeral service for Toni will be held at Tirorangi Marae on Sunday 28 June 2020 at 11am, followed by burial in Ngã Mõkai Papakãinga Urupa.
