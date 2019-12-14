HARVEY,

Timothy Graham (Tim):

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th December 2019, aged 73 years. Loved and cherished husband and best friend of Averill. Much loved brother of Sue and Penny. Former husband of Rosalie. Father, step-father and Grandad to Nikki, Mike and Gena, Jill (Jules) and Jak, Carla and Steve, and Steve and Ginny, and his 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

"Our Mighty Oak has fallen and is forever in our hearts."

A celebration of Tim's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, on Tuesday 17th December, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Inc. would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.

