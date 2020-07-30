Tim WILSON

WILSON, Tim:

Master of Light.

The adored son of the late Joanie and Bill. Tim passed away in the arms of his beloved husband, Vaj Ekanayake at ARO in Auckland. The celebration of his life will be private and the live stream will be available on this link www.affinityfunerals.co.nz on Sunday. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to The Tamatea Dusky Sound Renovation Project contacted through [email protected]. Any tributes are welcomed on the Tim Wilson Gallery Facebook page @wilsongalleryqueenstown
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 30, 2020
