Thora POULOPOULOS

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy to Mark, Charlotte, Greg and family. We..."
    - Tom and Ann Syddall
  • "I am very sad to learn of the passing of Thora. She was a..."
    - Rosemary Rudman (née Silver)
Death Notice

POULOPOULOS,
Thora Grosch:
Our very dear and precious Thora passed away peacefully at Julia Wallace Retirement Home on 26 June 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife and dedicated life partner of Mark for 48 years. Mother of Charlotte, Christina and Mette (in Denmark). Sister of Flemming and Karsten (in Denmark). Grandmother for Sofia and Casper-Adam (in Denmark). A service to commemorate Thora's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 30 June at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.