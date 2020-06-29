POULOPOULOS,
Thora Grosch:
Our very dear and precious Thora passed away peacefully at Julia Wallace Retirement Home on 26 June 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife and dedicated life partner of Mark for 48 years. Mother of Charlotte, Christina and Mette (in Denmark). Sister of Flemming and Karsten (in Denmark). Grandmother for Sofia and Casper-Adam (in Denmark). A service to commemorate Thora's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 30 June at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 29, 2020