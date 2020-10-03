Acknowledgement

ROBINSON,

Thomas Frederick:

Naumai, Brenda, Murray, Alison and their families would like to thank the many people who sent flowers, cards, baking and all the love and support received after the sudden passing of our dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We would like to make special mention of the wonderful care and support provided by Dr John Geard, the Doctors and nurses in Ward 23 Palmerston North Hospital and Arohanui Hospice. The love, care and support that was provided by the Foxton District Nursing team was exceptional and deeply appreciated by the family throughout this time. Our sincere thanks to Darrell from I C Mark for the care and compassion he showed us in many ways during this difficult time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation.



