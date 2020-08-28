ROBINSON,
Thomas Frederick (Tom):
Of Foxton Beach. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, aged 81 years young! Devoted husband and best mate of Naumai for more than 60 years. Much loved and respected Dad of Brenda and Gary, Murray and Sue, Alison and Darren. Fun loving Dar of Josh and Ana, Dom and Kayla, Jeremy and Leanthra; Sloane and Molly, Deavan and James, and Seth; Zed and Zenan; and to his three great-granddaughters Skyla, Alyssa and Macy. All messages to the Robinson family, C/- 547 Queen St East, Levin 5510. In accordance with Tom's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 28, 2020