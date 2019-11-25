BOYENS,
Thomas Andrew (Tom):
NZ Army, Service No. 675012. Passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 at Hawkes Bay Hospital. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Robyn and John Purdy, Jennifer and Terry Johnson, Carol and Julian Rowntree, Debra and Harry Langham, Steven and Anita Boyens, and Warren Boyens. A treasured grandad and great Poppa. A memorial celebration of Tom's life will be held at the Palmerston North Golf Club, Brightwater Terrace, Terrace End, Palmerston North on Thursday November 28, 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers a donation to the St John Ambulance Service can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Boyens Family' c/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 25, 2019