BAKER, Thomas Alexander:
Passed away peacefully in Rotorua on 11 October 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved husband of Margaret and father of Erica, Fiona and Susan and their partners Phil and Greg. Loved poppa of Tommy. In accordance with Thomas's wishes a private family farewell has been held, a memorial service will be held at a later date. All communications to Baker Family, C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.
Collingwood Funeral Home
Rotorua
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 13, 2020