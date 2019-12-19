Thelma BURROWES

Guest Book
  • "Fair well to my much loved cousin,Thelma Burrows. Love from..."
    - Murielle Kaye
  • "You were the coolest nana ever who I could call and say..."
    - Kirsty Price
  • "To the fabulous Thelma. You were charming, mischievous,..."
    - Vicky Honey
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

BURROWES, Thelma:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 18th December 2019, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bert and mother of David and Julie, Janet, Peter and Linda, Margaret and Richard, Kathryn and Mike, Lynette and Richard, Robert and Rachel, Mark and Noelene, Mathew (deceased), and Tracy. Much loved Nana to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Special thanks to Metlifecare staff for their care and support. Messages to the Burrowes family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 20th December 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.