BURROWES, Thelma:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 18th December 2019, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bert and mother of David and Julie, Janet, Peter and Linda, Margaret and Richard, Kathryn and Mike, Lynette and Richard, Robert and Rachel, Mark and Noelene, Mathew (deceased), and Tracy. Much loved Nana to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Special thanks to Metlifecare staff for their care and support. Messages to the Burrowes family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 20th December 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 19, 2019