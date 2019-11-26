RIORDAN,
Terrence Arthur (Terry):
Of Feilding. On Saturday, 23rd November 2019, peacefully at Ranfurly Rest Home, surrounded by his loving family. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Mavis, much loved Dad of Andrew and Joanne, Jon and Louise, treasured Pa of Caleb, Kelsey, Brianna, and Hannah.
"Forever with his Lord"
Messages to Mrs M. Riordan, C/-P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at the New Life Church, 6 Ferguson Street, Feilding, on Thursday, 28th November 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 26, 2019