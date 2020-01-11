CRIPPEN,
Terrence Frederick (Terry):
Peacefully on Thursday 9th January 2020. Aged 71 years. Very much loved uncle of Wendy and great-uncle of Jacob & Jasmin. A treasured friend too many. A great lover of the hills and mountains, the local tramping community, and a great contributor to Search and Rescue. A much respected mentor and leader. All messages to Wendy, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. A service for Terry will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 14th January 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 11, 2020