Terrence CRIPPEN

Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
Death Notice

CRIPPEN,
Terrence Frederick (Terry):
Peacefully on Thursday 9th January 2020. Aged 71 years. Very much loved uncle of Wendy and great-uncle of Jacob & Jasmin. A treasured friend too many. A great lover of the hills and mountains, the local tramping community, and a great contributor to Search and Rescue. A much respected mentor and leader. All messages to Wendy, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. A service for Terry will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 14th January 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 11, 2020
