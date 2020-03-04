Teresa SKIPPER

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all.June and I enjoyed cuppas of tea and..."
    - June ,John and family Ryburn
  • "sorry Sandra to here of your mums passing thinking of you..."
    - murray hopkins
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:30 a.m.
The Motuiti Marae
178 State Highway 1
Foxton
Death Notice

SKIPPER, Teresa:
On Monday 2nd March 2020 at Masonic Rest Home. Aged 74. Loved wife of Albert (dec) and loved partner of Mac (dec). Beautiful and loved mother of Raymond, Sandra, Ricky, Tania, Archie, Mario, Tam and their partners. Loved Nan of all her Mokos. Cherished by her late Mum and Dad, and loved by all her brothers and sisters. A service for Teresa will be held at the Motuiti Marae, 178 State Highway 1, Foxton, on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 11.30am. Messages to the Skipper family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 4, 2020
