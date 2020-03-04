SKIPPER, Teresa:
On Monday 2nd March 2020 at Masonic Rest Home. Aged 74. Loved wife of Albert (dec) and loved partner of Mac (dec). Beautiful and loved mother of Raymond, Sandra, Ricky, Tania, Archie, Mario, Tam and their partners. Loved Nan of all her Mokos. Cherished by her late Mum and Dad, and loved by all her brothers and sisters. A service for Teresa will be held at the Motuiti Marae, 178 State Highway 1, Foxton, on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 11.30am. Messages to the Skipper family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 4, 2020