PHILLIPS,
Terence George (Terry):
15.11.1943 – 25.1.2020
Dearly loved husband of Jenny, loved father of Alister and Mandy, Adrienne, and loved Pop of Harrison, Phoebe and Fletcher. Passed away peacefully in the presence of family in Palmerston North Hospital, after a short illness. A tribute may be placed for Terry on his page at www.tributes.co.nz. Service to be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street, Levin, Today, Monday 27th January 2020, at 2.00pm.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 27, 2020
