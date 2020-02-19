Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teoumate TRUEMAN. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Emmanuel Congregational Church Victoria and Broadway Avenues Palmerston North View Map Death Notice



The Tama Tetera, Trueman & Meti family announce the passing of Teoumate (Teau) Trueman of Palmerston North, New Zealand. Born 26 March 1939 in Reureu, Awesome Aitutaki, Cook Islands. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Palmerston North Hospital on Sunday evening, 16 February 2020. Aged 80 years. Loved daughter of the late Tama and Tapeka Tama Tetera. Dearly loved Mum of Moeroa (Moe), Thelma, Mabel, Eteta, Teoumate (Teau) and Mareta (Roisin). Loved Nana of Sean and Varenga, and loved great-grandmother of Teave. Dearly loved sister of her brothers and sisters. Loved Aunty, niece, cousin, sister-in-law, and friend to many who were dear to her heart.

Sadly missed,

forever in our hearts.

You are warmly invited to attend a combined Family and Celebration Service, which will be held at Emmanuel Congregational Church, (corner of Victoria and Broadway Avenues), Palmerston North, on Thursday 20 February, at 11.00am. This will be followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. Following interment, the family invite you for light refreshments and sharing time at Emmanuel Congregational Hall. For further details contact Eteta Trueman 0274367284 or Beauchamp Funeral Home.



