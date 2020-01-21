TIPENE, Te Putiputi Wiremu

(née Rautu):

On Sunday 19 January 2020, aged 87 years. Precious darling wife of the late Apiata. Much loved and cherished Mum and Mum-in-law of Meri, Neil (deceased) and Des, Tama and Vicki, Api and Donna, Turoa and Sandra, Rewi (deceased) and Dianne, Rei and Karen, and Corina. Totally loved, adored and doting Nan to her 26 loving mokopuna and Nanny Ma to her 24 great-mokopuna and her many whangai mokopuna and their partners. Daughter of Hinekirangi and Wiremu. Messages to Tipene family, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. Puti will be at Pahiatua Marae, Riccarton Road, Pahiatua, until her funeral service on Thursday 23 January 2020 at 9.00am, before she travels to Porangahau for a final service, held at Rongomaraeroa Marae at 1.30pm, followed by interment with Apiata.

Monarch Funeral Home Ltd

Pahiatua (06) 3766662



