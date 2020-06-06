LAGAH, Taina Karipa

(Dinah) (formerly Te Huna):

Passed peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, aged 83 years, at Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly beloved wife, for 56 years, of George. Adored mother of Sylvia (deceased) and David (Hawera), Valerie and Paul (Palmerston North), Himona (Simon) and Ruth (Hawera), Colin and Jackie (Australia), Marama (Whanganui), Phillip and Shelley (Palmerston North), and Ishiri (Palmerston North). Nana to 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Eldest "big sister" to her beloved siblings in New Zealand and overseas. A restricted family service and cremation has been held on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Messages of condolence, visits, baking and so forth to our home at 4 Dundas Place, Palmerston North, have been gratefully welcomed. A very big thank you to our whanau for all your quiet support and behind the scenes activities to help cope through Dinah's illness. A special thank you to Palmerston North Hospital Accident and Emergency and ward 28 nursing staff for all their care and attention, and (Mark) Lychway Memorials and Reverend Uncle Walker for both their support and guidance.



