YALDEN, Sylvia Orton:
14.7.1938 - 14.7.2012
YALDEN, Bruce Warren:
22.11.1959 - 4.7.1978
YALDEN, Maree Joy:
8.3.1968 - 20.3.1968
In loving memory of a loved wife, mother, mother-in-law and awesome Nana, who passed away eight years ago, and our other loved ones who passed on.
It doesn't need a special day
to bring you to our mind
For days without a thought of you are very hard to find.
Not a day passes without thinking of you.
- Rupert, Sherryl, John, Karen, Murry, Daniel, Ryan, Kelsi and Hayley.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 15, 2020