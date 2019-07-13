YALDEN, Sylvia Orton:
14.7.1938 - 14.7.2012YALDEN, Bruce Warren:
22.11.1959 - 4.7.1978YALDEN, Maree Joy:
8.3.1968 - 20.3.1968In loving memory of a loved wife, mother, mother-in-law and awesome Nana, who passed away seven years ago, and our other loved ones who passed on.
Your life was a blessing
Your memory a treasure
You are loved beyond words
And missed beyond measure
Not a day passes without thinking of you.
- Rupert, Sherryl, John, Karen, Murry, Daniel, Ryan, Kelsi and Hayley.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 13, 2019