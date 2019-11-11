Sylvia WALKER

Guest Book
  • "I love you nana x"
    - Libby Walker
  • "Sorry to hear of Sylvia's passing. Love and thoughts to..."
    - Amy Hohepa
  • "Love you all so much one very special lady at rest xxxxxx"
  • "Love u nana xx"
    - Kaylah Walker
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Wilkinsons Road
Death Notice

WALKER,
Sylvia Ida (nee Doreen):
On November 9, 2019, surrounded by family; aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of Robert (Bob), loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Tina, Lisa and Kris, Kelvin and Bridget, and a much loved and adored nana of Kaylah; Libby, Luke, and Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Meningitis Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Walker family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Sylvia will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), Christchurch, on Thursday, November 14, at 10.30am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 11, 2019
