TRUE, Sylvia Joan:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20th 2019, at Ranfurly Manor, Feilding surrounded by her loving family. In her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Murray. Treasured Mum and mother-in-law of Judy Watkins, Marilyn and Garry McIntyre, Sheryl and Pete Ward, Vikki and Paul Wilson. Fun loving and adored Nana of her 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Rest in peace our Queen.
Messages to 3 Fairview Place, Feilding 4702. Friends are invited to attend a service for Sylvia at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Wednesday, September 25th 2019, at 2pm, followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 23, 2019