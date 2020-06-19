BENTLEY, Sylvia Eileen:
Passed away at home in the presence of Ron and her sister Leonie on Wednesday 1st April 2020, aged 84. Dearly loved wife for 64 years of Ron. Life member of the Palmerston North Golf Club. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A memorial service will be held in The Terracehaven Chapel, on Wednesday 24th June 2020 at 1.30pm. Messages to the family can be sent C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Manawatu Standard from June 19 to June 20, 2020