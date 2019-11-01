SANSON,

Sydney Allan (Allan):

Of Palmerston North, peacefully at Metlifecare on Wednesday 30th October 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Loved father of Nigel and Rosemarie, Gavin and Heather, Robin (dec) and Elizabeth. Poppa to Kelsey, Irina, Alex and Joshua. Great-Poppa to Kairi. Many thanks to Arohanui Hospice and Metlifecare Hospital for their care of Allan over the last month. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, or can be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages to the Sanson Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. A service for Allan will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 6th November 2019 at 11.00am.





