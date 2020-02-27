ROULSTON,
Suzanne Mary (Sue):
Aged 66 years. Dearly loved friend to many. Mother of Greig and Mark and Baxter (Sue's dog). Mother-in-law of Fran and Kate. Nana of Riley and Mahe. Much loved sister of Terry Liggett. Daughter of Beverly and William Liggett (dec). Special thanks to her work family at NZ Blood Service. In lieu of flowers please take your children to feed the ducks at your local park or donations to The Cancer Society of New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at Sue's service. Messages and tributes to 'the Roulston family' may be placed online in Sue's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Sue's funeral service will be held at St Ninian's Centre, 208 Karori Road, Karori, Wellington, on Tuesday 3rd March 2020, at 10.00am. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020