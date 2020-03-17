WALLACE, Suzan Florence:
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Wanganui. On Saturday 14th March 2020 peacefully but suddenly at Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Antony and Pauline, Brenton and Kyla, Kathryn-Therese and Darren Fraser. Much loved Grandma of Livvy, and Jemma; Hamish, and Ryan. Messages to the Wallace family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A gathering for Suzan will be held in the Terracelounge at Robert J Cotton & Sons, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 19th March 2020, at 10.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 17, 2020