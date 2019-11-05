Susan PRICE

Guest Book
  • "I will treasure the memories and friendship we had sue ....."
    - Mary Travers-Clarke
  • "Our deepest sympathy to the family. I remember Sue from my..."
    - Trish Holloway (Roucher)
  • "Darling Susie, Remembering you with love. Rest In Peace in..."
    - Shona Mc Gregor
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. With sincere sympathy..."
    - Jill Cranston
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Death Notice

PRICE,
Susan Margaret (Sue):
Of Feilding. On November 2, 2019, peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dave and Becky, Robyn and Dean Curtis, Richard (dec), and Steve and Gussy, loved Gran of Renee and Tom, Shania, Safia and Kyro; Leighton, and Hayden; and Charlie, loved Great-Gran of Jaci. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, Grey Street, Feilding, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Rangiwahia Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Ranfurly Residential Care Centre for their love and care of Sue.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 5, 2019
