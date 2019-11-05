PRICE,
Susan Margaret (Sue):
Of Feilding. On November 2, 2019, peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dave and Becky, Robyn and Dean Curtis, Richard (dec), and Steve and Gussy, loved Gran of Renee and Tom, Shania, Safia and Kyro; Leighton, and Hayden; and Charlie, loved Great-Gran of Jaci. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, Grey Street, Feilding, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Rangiwahia Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Ranfurly Residential Care Centre for their love and care of Sue.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 5, 2019