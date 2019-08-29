MUNFORD,
Susan Jane (nee Blair):
Died peacefully but suddenly at her home in Palmerston North on August 26, 2019. Marsden Old Girl, librarian, teacher, gifted embroiderer, friend to many. Loving wife of Don Newman and the late Ron Munford. Mother to Blair, Nigel and Dougal, mother-in-law to Bronwyn and Anne, grandmother to Andrew, Rebecca, Peter, Hugh and Aidan, godmother to Hamish, Anne, and Christopher.
She will be sorely missed
and dearly remembered.
Honouring her wishes, a private memorial ceremony will be held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 29, 2019