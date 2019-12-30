Susan DIFFEY

Guest Book
  • "Neil and I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to you..."
    - Maureen &Neil Young
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Levin Baptist Church
Rugby Street
Levin
View Map
Death Notice

DIFFEY, Susan Marie:
Of Levin. Passed peacefully to be with her Lord on Saturday 28th December 2019 at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North. Precious and much loved wife of Warren for 54 years. Dearly loved Mum and devoted Nanny of Craig and Tania, Jordan and Daniel; Marc and Wendy, Jorja and Cody; Katrina and Steve James, Alex, Oliver, Toby and Chloe; Joanna and Doug Patrick, Jacob, Isabella, Emelia and Adelyne; and Daisy May her faithful dog. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at 1pm on Friday 3rd January, at Levin Baptist Church, Rugby Street, Levin followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.