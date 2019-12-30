DIFFEY, Susan Marie:
Of Levin. Passed peacefully to be with her Lord on Saturday 28th December 2019 at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North. Precious and much loved wife of Warren for 54 years. Dearly loved Mum and devoted Nanny of Craig and Tania, Jordan and Daniel; Marc and Wendy, Jorja and Cody; Katrina and Steve James, Alex, Oliver, Toby and Chloe; Joanna and Doug Patrick, Jacob, Isabella, Emelia and Adelyne; and Daisy May her faithful dog. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at 1pm on Friday 3rd January, at Levin Baptist Church, Rugby Street, Levin followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020