(Sue) (nee Apanui):

It is with heartfelt sadness that we let you know that Sue passed away peacefully on Thursday 27 June 2019, aged 57 years. Loving wife and partner of Mike for 39 years. Cherished mother of Daniel and Bianca, Curtis and Ra, Jordon and Renee, and Hudson. Adored Nan to Isla and Peytin. Youngest daughter of PK (deceased) and Kate. Much loved sister of Caroline, Joanne, and Darrin, and dearest aunty, grand-aunt, sister-in-law and cousin. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Arohanui Hospice for their care of Sue. Messages to the Cavanagh whnau, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be very much appreciated. Sue's tangi will be held at Aorangi Marae, Waughs Road, Feilding, and the nehu (service) will be held there on Monday 1 July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Feilding Cemetery.





CAVANAGH, Susan Christine(Sue) (nee Apanui):It is with heartfelt sadness that we let you know that Sue passed away peacefully on Thursday 27 June 2019, aged 57 years. Loving wife and partner of Mike for 39 years. Cherished mother of Daniel and Bianca, Curtis and Ra, Jordon and Renee, and Hudson. Adored Nan to Isla and Peytin. Youngest daughter of PK (deceased) and Kate. Much loved sister of Caroline, Joanne, and Darrin, and dearest aunty, grand-aunt, sister-in-law and cousin. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Arohanui Hospice for their care of Sue. Messages to the Cavanagh whnau, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be very much appreciated. Sue's tangi will be held at Aorangi Marae, Waughs Road, Feilding, and the nehu (service) will be held there on Monday 1 July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Feilding Cemetery.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on June 29, 2019

