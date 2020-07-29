Stuart MORRISS

Guest Book
  • "RIP Stuart You were a wonderful person to work with Always..."
    - Kathleen Vossler
  • "Stu you were such a nice guy to play a game of golf with ..."
    - Jeff Clayton
  • "Stuart, I will miss your positive attitude and interesting..."
    - Anita Frost
  • "Sad to hear of Stuart's passing. Remember all the lovely..."
    - Lorraine Read
  • "Very sorry to hear this sad news. My sympathies to all"
    - Tom Gregg
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
Death Notice

MORRISS, Stuart David:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 27th July 2020 in Palmerston North, surrounded by his loving family. Adored and treasured husband, and best friend of Angela. Absolutely loved father of Jeremy and Connor. Dearly loved son of Sue and the late Bill, loved brother of Peter and uncle of Erin and Lisa.
"We all love you to the Moon and back".
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Stuart will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday 1st August 2020, at 11.00am.

Published in Manawatu Standard on July 29, 2020
