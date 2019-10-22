Stewart SMITH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stewart SMITH.
Service Information
Harvey Bowler Funeral Services
19 Ballance Street
Shannon, Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3682954
(080)-033-2273
Death Notice

SMITH, Stewart Peter:
Suddenly passed away at Wellington Hospital on 19 October 2019, aged 70 years. Loved husband of Kathleen, and adored father and father-in-law of Tania and Gareth. Very much loved Poppa of Charlette and Briannah. Brother of David and Nahleen. A celebration of Stewart's life will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 19 Ballance Street, Shannon, on Thursday 24 October at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Donations to The Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Message to the Smith family, c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.