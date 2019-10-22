SMITH, Stewart Peter:
Suddenly passed away at Wellington Hospital on 19 October 2019, aged 70 years. Loved husband of Kathleen, and adored father and father-in-law of Tania and Gareth. Very much loved Poppa of Charlette and Briannah. Brother of David and Nahleen. A celebration of Stewart's life will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 19 Ballance Street, Shannon, on Thursday 24 October at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Donations to The Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Message to the Smith family, c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 22, 2019