Stewart MARTIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stewart MARTIN.
Death Notice

MARTIN, Stewart Gordon:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 13 October 2019, aged 82. Loved husband of Jocelyn (dec). Loved father of Linda, Patricia (dec), Warren (dec), Marie and Valerie. The most amazing and adored grandfather and great-grandfather. A service will be held for Stewart at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 17 October at 1.30pm, followed by a burial at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. Messages to the Martin family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.