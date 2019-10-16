MARTIN, Stewart Gordon:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 13 October 2019, aged 82. Loved husband of Jocelyn (dec). Loved father of Linda, Patricia (dec), Warren (dec), Marie and Valerie. The most amazing and adored grandfather and great-grandfather. A service will be held for Stewart at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 17 October at 1.30pm, followed by a burial at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. Messages to the Martin family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 16, 2019