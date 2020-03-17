ADAMS, Steven Leslie:
09.07.1957 – 14.03.2020.
In loving memory of Steven Adams. A very loving husband and soul mate of Sharon, father and father-in-law of Dion, Delanie and Jim, Shaun and Sarah, Alana (dec), Nathan and Brooke, and Selwyn, Nanny Steve to Oscar, Tyrone, Adam, Te Aroha, Kaeshius, Lana, Rikihana, Neihana, Taimana, and Tilly Rose. Taken from us before his time by the mighty Clutha. Hunting, fishing and diving was his life. A hard worker, a hard man, a great mate to many.
Kua hinga tetahi totara o te wao nui. Moe mai e te Rangatira.
(A great tree of the forest has fallen).
Steve will be laying at his residence, 14 Craig Flat Road, Millers Flat from today. Acknowledgements to all those who helped, the boats that went out, Lawrence St John Ambulance, Fire Brigade, and the local policeman, Craig Bennett, and especially to Mouse, and Adie who found him. A service for Steve will be held at his home, 14 Craig Flat Road, on Thursday, March 19, at 1.00pm, then leaving for the Millers Flat cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lawrence St John Ambulance, Fire Brigade, and Police would be appreciated and may be left at his service. Messages to 14 Craig Flat Road, Millers Flat, Roxburgh.
Doug Nesbit Funerals Services Ltd
Balclutha, & Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 17, 2020