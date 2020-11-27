MUNRO, Stephen John:
Of Pongaroa, died unexpectedly at work on Monday, November 23, 2020. Aged 57 years. Dearly loved son of Hazel and the late Don. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Grant and Kathryn (Taumarunui); and Fiona (Taihape). A dearly loved Uncle to all his nieces and a great friend to many. In accordance with Stephen's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Stephen will be held at the Pongaroa Community Hall, Route 52, Pongaroa, on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 2.00pm.
"His Last Beat"
All messages to the "Munro Family", c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 27, 2020