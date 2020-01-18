McQUILLAN, Stephen John:

Tragically taken January 18, 2004.

In loving memory of our son and brother.

You would tell me to be brave

When I visit your grave,

You would tell me not to leave flowers with the dead,

But to take them home and put them in a vase instead.

You would tell me to embrace reality,

Instead of a world I cannot see,

You would tell me to remember your life as worthwhile,

And then you would tell me to smile.

You would tell me I had so much to give,

And then you would tell me to live.

Forever in our thoughts.

"Miss you heaps."

- Mum, Dad, and Jamie.



