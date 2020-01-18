McQUILLAN, Stephen John:
Tragically taken January 18, 2004.
In loving memory of our son and brother.
You would tell me to be brave
When I visit your grave,
You would tell me not to leave flowers with the dead,
But to take them home and put them in a vase instead.
You would tell me to embrace reality,
Instead of a world I cannot see,
You would tell me to remember your life as worthwhile,
And then you would tell me to smile.
You would tell me I had so much to give,
And then you would tell me to live.
Forever in our thoughts.
"Miss you heaps."
- Mum, Dad, and Jamie.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 18, 2020