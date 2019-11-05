IRVINE, Stephen (Snr):
One year ago today, Dad/Papa, we lost our beloved Patriach, our hero. Life is not the same without you, Dad. We've cried a million tears. A huge part of me died when you passed, Dad. We all love and miss you so much. I still hear your voice and laughter, feel your hugs, and hear you tell us how much you loved us. You will live in our hearts forever, Daddy.
Tiddly winkie, winkie, winkie,
Tiddly winkie woo,
We love you.
All our love - Liz, Graham, Chanelle, Jake, Haydon, Tamara, Stu, Paula, Logan (dec), Toby, Ariki, Jayda and Indy.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 5, 2019