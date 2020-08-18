Stephen BRIGGS

Death Notice

BRIGGS,
Stephen John (Steve):
Of Steve's Wholefoods Palmerston North. Passed on Sunday 16th August 2020, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Aged 68. Dearly loved husband of Jude, and the late Anna. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Kelly, Michael and Jenni, Hayley and Matthew, and Simone. Treasured Grandad of Patrick; Isabel, and Olivia; Archie, and Hunter; and Bayley. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Linda Lambess and Ivan Huntley. Uncle of Jeff Hull (Lambess). Due to current restrictions a private service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Arohanui Hospice. Messages to the Briggs family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 18, 2020
