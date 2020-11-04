MUNRO, Stella (Tremain):
Passed into Heaven peacefully at home in Taupo on 24 October 2020, aged 93. Cherished and loved wife of the late Rex. Most dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Paul, and Kelvin, and very loved grandmother of Nicholas. Much loved and admired by all her nieces and nephews. A beautiful, generous Lady now with the Lord together with Rex. A celebration of Stella's life was held in Taupo on 31 October. Communications to 81 Rainbow Drive, Taupo.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 4, 2020