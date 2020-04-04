Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lychway Funeral Directors 5 Roy St Manawatu , Manawatu-Wanganui 063578143 Death Notice



29.10.1951 - 01.04.2020

Loved son of the late Ray and Letty Walsh. Cherished husband of Glynis. Dearly loved dad and dad-in-law of Sarah and Sal, Gareth and Lena. Adored grandad of Samuel and Sophia. Loved brother/brother-in-law of Rex and Marion Walsh (dec), Lyndon Walsh, and Colleen and Sandy Chang, and uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Stan passed away secure in the love of his family and his God at Palmerston North Hospital on 1 April 2020. Although because of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions only his wife Glynis could be with him, the support of everyone was known to them both and very much appreciated. You were all there in spirit. In accordance with Stan's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A memorial/celebration service will be held further down the line when circumstances permit. Details to be advised in due course. Messages to Stan's family c/- 68 James Lines, Kelvin Grove, Palmerston North 4414, New Zealand.







