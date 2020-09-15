Stanley SANDBROOK

Stanley Anthony (Tony):
Tony passed away peacefully on Saturday 12 September 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Rita. Loved father and father-in-law of Kathleen and Paul, Pat and Cathy, Don and Liz, Tim and Jane, Roy and Catherine, and Jill. Much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad to many. All messages to the Sandbrook family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A service for Tony will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 17 September 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Ashhurst Cemetery.

