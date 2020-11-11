MAYO,
Stanley George (Ben):
Peacefully on Monday 9th November 2020, at Aroha Rest Home, Palmerston North. Aged 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwenda. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael, Eric and Antoinette. Loved grandad and great-grandad of Jamie, Stevi, Kyle and his 5 great-grandchildren. A service for Ben will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 13th November 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. To view the livestream please email [email protected]
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 11, 2020