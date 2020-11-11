Stanley MAYO

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you all. Sorry we couldn't be there ..."
  • "My thoughts with you all at this sad time. Kind regards..."
    - Joyce Bailey
  • "Thank you Ben for being such a good friend to my mum Peggy..."
    - Gary & Colleen McIntosh & family
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
erracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
Death Notice

MAYO,
Stanley George (Ben):
Peacefully on Monday 9th November 2020, at Aroha Rest Home, Palmerston North. Aged 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwenda. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael, Eric and Antoinette. Loved grandad and great-grandad of Jamie, Stevi, Kyle and his 5 great-grandchildren. A service for Ben will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 13th November 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. To view the livestream please email [email protected]

Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 11, 2020
