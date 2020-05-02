Stanley MALTON

Death Notice

MALTON, Stanley Herrick:
Peacefully on Tuesday 28th April 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Nancy. Loved father and father-in-law of Stan Jnr and Diedre, Russell and Jenny, Jenny Kerr, Tim and Zelma. Loved Grandad of Hannah, Georgina, Ryan, Josiah (dec), Chantelle, Dillon and Sean. Messages to the Malton family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, or may be left at robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family service will be held on Monday 4th May at 1.00pm. To view the stream, please email
[email protected] and we will send you a link.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 2, 2020
