PLOEN, Sonia Ruth:

Who left us on 5th May 2019: In loving memory of a dearly loved wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother; and a cherished friend of Denise.

'A light went out on earth for me, the day we said goodbye,

And on that day a star was born – the brightest in the sky.

Reaching through the darkness with its rays of purest white,

Lighting up the heavens as it once lit up my life.

With beams of love to heal the broken heart you left behind,

Where always in my memory, your lovely star will shine.'



Your loving family Kerry, Donna, Bruce, April and Nicole





