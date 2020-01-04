Simonne FEARON

Guest Book
  • "Deeply saddened to read of Simonne passing - thoughts and..."
    - Barry Warrington
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Pat Rolls
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Pat Rolls
  • "Dear Mark Jocelyn Cameron & Fay We are so sorry to hear..."
    - Prue Clifford Howard
  • "Our thoughts are with you all as you deal with the lost of ..."
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
Death Notice

FEARON, Simonne Claire:
Of Palmerston North, on Thursday 2nd January 2020. Aged 46. Loved partner of Dave. Loved step-Mum of Brayden and Adelaide. Loved Gran of Joshua and Bentley. Dearly loved daughter of Mark and Jocelyn, and step-daughter of Faye. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Cameron and Phillipa. Loved Aunty Mon of Jay, Christian and Katie. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the SPCA, which may be left in the Chapel foyer. Messages to Dave Rose, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Simonne will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 4, 2020
