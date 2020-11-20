POSTMA,
Siebolt Cornelius (Siep):
In his 92nd year. Passed away peacefully in Gisborne on 19th November 2020, in the presence of family. Dearly loved husband of the late Marie Pamela (nee McGrath) his dear "Pammy". Treasured father and father-in-law of Jan and Jeff, and Mark, and loved grandfather of Luke, Zach and Eve.
Will be dearly missed by family, friends and neighbours.
A celebration of Siebolt's life will be celebrated by his family.
Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 20, 2020